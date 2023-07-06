trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631680
NewsLifestylePeople
MANOJ BAJPAYEE

Manoj Bajpayee Admits That Vijay Varma's Dahaad Role Made Him Jealous - Read Why

Manoj Bajpayee News: The classic star got rave reviews for his latest outing - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manoj Bajpayee Admits That Vijay Varma's Dahaad Role Made Him Jealous - Read Why

New Delhi: Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee has delivered some great performances over the years. But it is his latest outings like 'The Family Man' season 1 and 2, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai among others which have got the ball rolling. The actor in his recent interview with the Film Companion opened up about himself and revealed the one character that is envious of in current times is Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad. 

The actor revealed that he felt envious of Vijay Varma in his latest series Dahaad and wishes he was offered the role instead. He said, "I think it's Vijay Varma's Dahaad.  I was like yeah character mujhe milna chahiye tha (I wanted this role). And, agar abhi Vijay sunega toh bolega kya sir aap toh itna kaam kar rahay ho (If Vijay Varma is listening to this, he will be like ‘Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty.')”

Vijay, who is the talk of the town for his towering performance in Dahaad is riding the high horse and rightly so. The actor stunned everyone with his acting chops with the character of a school teacher. 

cre Trending Stories

Running high on the success of Dahaad, Vijay will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jayadeep Ahlawat.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded