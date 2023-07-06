Manoj Bajpayee Admits That Vijay Varma's Dahaad Role Made Him Jealous - Read Why

New Delhi: Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee has delivered some great performances over the years. But it is his latest outings like 'The Family Man' season 1 and 2, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai among others which have got the ball rolling. The actor in his recent interview with the Film Companion opened up about himself and revealed the one character that is envious of in current times is Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad.

The actor revealed that he felt envious of Vijay Varma in his latest series Dahaad and wishes he was offered the role instead. He said, "I think it's Vijay Varma's Dahaad. I was like yeah character mujhe milna chahiye tha (I wanted this role). And, agar abhi Vijay sunega toh bolega kya sir aap toh itna kaam kar rahay ho (If Vijay Varma is listening to this, he will be like ‘Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty.')”

Vijay, who is the talk of the town for his towering performance in Dahaad is riding the high horse and rightly so. The actor stunned everyone with his acting chops with the character of a school teacher.



Running high on the success of Dahaad, Vijay will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jayadeep Ahlawat.