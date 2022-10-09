Manoj Bajpayee announces his next film, deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has made an impression in every character he has ever taken on and was last seen in the series 'Ray', recently announced his upcoming project, an untitled courtroom drama, backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

The film marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames among others.

Here is the post shared by the makers:

Manoj Bajpayee while speaking about the film said, “When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthrall and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki, while explaining his decision of choosing this film as his debut in Hindi cinema said, “This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it, a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me.”

Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “Whenever Manoj Bajpayee comes on-screen, he makes you believe in the story, the character he portrays and makes you notice every little nuances. He was always our only choice for this character. In this film, I get to work with friends Suparn S Varma and Shariq Patel at Zee Studios as well as experience a young talent like Apoorv Singh Karki.”

Suparn S Varma added, “This courtroom drama will entertain and inspire audiences. Working with Manoj Bajpayee has been the greatest of experiences, the depth and passion he brings to this role is going to leave you mesmerized. Vinod, Apoorv and I with Zee Studios are proud to present you this story that will have you discussing it for days.”

The courtroom drama is a Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited production. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.