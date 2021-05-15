हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is 'away from everyone, everywhere'

The actor posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram of mountain tops and a rainbow, though he refrained from informing fans of his current location.

Manoj Bajpayee is &#039;away from everyone, everywhere&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee is currently in the mountains and says he is away from everyone and everywhere. The actor posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram on Saturday of mountain tops and a rainbow, though he refrained from informing fans of his current location.

"Away from everyone & everywhere .....!!!!" he wrote as caption.

 

On the work front, he was recently seen playing a police officer named ACP Avinash, in the digital film "Silence... Can You Hear It".

The mystery thriller film, also features Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

He will soon be seen in the second season of the popular web series "The Family Man".

