हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee on turning singer: Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri

Manoj Bajpayee is being praised for his rapping skills in the new single, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.

Manoj Bajpayee on turning singer: Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is being praised for his rapping skills in the new single, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'. The song has been very well received and the National Award-winning actor says the reason behind its success is because the track is in a native language and that it deals with the migrant issue.

Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj told IANS: "It's very unique rapping, because it's in a native language. Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri and that too about something that is prevalent."

The actor, who joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the number, says the migrant issue is something that is not the product of today.

"The migrant problem has been there all this time. People leaving their houses and going to big cities in search of life -- this problem has always been there and that's why people are loving the song. These factors are working and it came together very well," he said.

Tags:
Manoj BajpayeeBambai Main Ka BaAnubhav Sinhabhojpuri rap
Next
Story

Who is Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay?
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Mumbai Top 10: Know the latest situation of Mumbai in few minutes