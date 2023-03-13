Manoj Bajpayee Receives Honorary Doctorate In Arts For His Contribution To Cinema

NEW DELHI: Manoj Bajpayee, the King of OTT was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate in Arts for his contribution to Cinema and his Philanthropy by the American East Coast University. This laurel comes at a time when Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar is making waves the world over, winning him adulation for his amazing underplay of his character, a complete deviation from his other roles.

Bajpayee expressed his gratitude at the honour with simplicity and honesty. These characteristics are the essence of his growth and popularity among the masses, as the iconic actor has an amazing array of shows coming up soon.

Looks like the world has finally acknowledged and appreciated this versatile genius's histrionics. Here is looking forward to seeing more of Manoj Bajpayee on the silver screen.

Speaking about his latest release 'Gulmohar', the film is a complete family drama that revolves around Sharmila Tagore's character 'Kusum' and her relationship with her son, played by Manoj. In 'Gulmohar', Kusum is a central figure who takes important decisions for her family and till the end tries to make them stay together. She essays a strong and independent woman. The movie is all about family values and how small differences can create issues and if they are solved with patience, everything falls right into place.

The film is directed by Rahul V Chittella and stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma and others. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on March 3, 2023.