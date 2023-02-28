topStoriesenglish2578156
NewsLifestylePeople
MANOJ BAJPAYEE

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Gave Up On His Dancing Dream Because Of Hrithik Roshan

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Aligarh', 'The Family Man', has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Gave Up On His Dancing Dream Because Of Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Aligarh', 'The Family Man', has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance.

The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film 'Gulmohar' along with Sharmila Tagore, recently appeared on chat show 'The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch'.

Talking about his affinity for singing he said, "Since I`m from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well)."

Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. "Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I`m trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like 'Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main' (I can't learn this now)."

'Gulmohar', which also stars actor Suraj Sharma, marks Sharmila Tagore's return to the screen after more than a decade. The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985