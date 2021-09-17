हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's father hospitalised in Delhi

According to a source, the condition of Manoj's father is quite critical. After learning about his father's ill health, Manoj, who was shooting for some project in Kerala, immediately left for the national capital to be with his family in such difficult times.

Manoj Bajpayee&#039;s father hospitalised in Delhi
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. 

According to a source, the condition of Manoj's father is quite critical. After learning about his father's ill health, Manoj, who was shooting for some project in Kerala, immediately left for the national capital to be with his family in such difficult times.

In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj had spoken about how his father pushed him to complete his studies before pursuing his passion for acting.

"I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," he had shared.

Manoj is yet to give any update about his father's health.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee filmsManoj Bajpayee fatherManoj Bajpayee father hospitalised
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he can't sing lullabies to his kids on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Must Watch

PT3M43S

PM Modi says during SCO summit, "SCO must initiate against growing radicalization in Afghanistan"