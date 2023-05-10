Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', which is all set for release on Zee5, has received legal notice from self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. As per the Hindustan Times report, Asaram sent the notice to the makers of the film through his charitable trust. A trial court sentenced Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in 2018 for the rape of a minor at an ashram in Jodhpur in 2013.

As per the report, Asaram also asked the court to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion as well as the release of the film. According to the report, his lawyers claimed that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client. They also added that it can tarnish his reputation and affect the sentiments of his followers.

Manoj essays the role of a lawyer in his film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', who single-handadly goes against a self-styled Godman for allegedly raping a minor girl under the POCSO Act. According to the trailer, the film is based on real-life incidents. The trailer was received really well by the audience.

The trailer of the film has a disclaimer that said that it is inspired by real-life incidents.

Watch The Film Trailer Below:

Speaking with Times of India, producer Asif Shaikh said, "Yes, we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move. We have made a biopic on PC Solanki and I had bought the rights from him to make this film. Now, if someone is saying that the film is based on them, they can think whatever they can and we can't stop that. Only the film will be able to tell the truth, when it comes out."

A courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is written by Deepak Kingrani. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is all set to be released on OTT platform Zee5 on May 23, 2023.

It is scheduled to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj will attend the special screening on May 13.