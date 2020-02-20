हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
He was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. 

Manoj Kumar felicitated by World Book of Records, London
Pic Courtesy: IANS

London: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar has been felicitated by the World Book of Records, London with the WBR Golden Era of Bollywood honour for being a legendary actor and for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The certificate of honour was presented to Manoj Kumar recently by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court Advocate (President World Book of Records), Usman Khan (Vice President, World Book of Records, India) and Professor Rajeev Sharma.

(Pic Courtesy: IANS)

Earlier legendary actor Dilip Kumar was also felicitated with the honour.

Manoj Kumar is known for acting in and directing films with patriotic themes. He has given hits such as "Hariyali Aur Rasta", "Woh Kaun Thi?", "Himalay Ki Goad Mein", "Upkar", "Neel Kamal", "Purab Aur Pachhim", "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan" and "Kranti".

He was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. He was conferred with the 47th Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015.

 

