Manoj Muntashir promises to quit writing if plagiarism allegations on 'Teri Mitti' song are proven

New Delhi: Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has responded to plagiarism allegations against him for the song 'Teri Mitti' from the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari'. Netizens had earlier accused the writer of copying a 2005 Pakistani song to create 'Teri Mitti'. Apart from the 'Kesari' song, he was also accused of plagiarism from English poems.

Muntashir is deeply unhappy with these allegations and has a strong message for his accusers.

In an interview with ETimes, he said, "Those making these allegations should kindly check the video which has been uploaded many months after the release of our film, ‘Kesari’. And for your kind information the singer is not Pakistani but our very own Indian folk singer Geeta Rabari. You can call and check with her, too."

Glorified dacoit @manojmuntashir has stolen a poetry which had been written by Robert J. Lavery more years ago. These all are effect of Sanghi people.@jyotiyadaav @Ashok_Kashmir sir @Arjun_Mehar @manojmuntashir pic.twitter.com/qj6bBqVbU9 — Amar J. Bharti (@AmarJyoti_Says) September 20, 2021

When asked why people may be levelling such allegations against him, the lyricist explained, "People are attacking me because of the video I made on the Mughals where I have used strong words against them, referring to them as glorified dacoits."

"If my YouTube videos and retelling of correct history upsets someone, they are most welcome to reason with me. But don't disrespect a song that has become an anthem for the armed forces. It's not acceptable," he added.

The lyricist challenged the people making the allegations and said that he would quit writing if they were to be true.

For the unversed, Manoj Muntashir had found himself in the eye of controversy after netizens on social media accused him of stealing poetry. One user had written, "A few days ago, Glorified dacoit @manojmuntashir has stolen a poetry which had been written by Robert J. Lavery more years ago."

On Thursday (September 23), he issued an official clarification on the controversy in a Twitter video. He cited many songs that were inspired by poetry and claimed that his own song had been translated and adopted by other languages.

After this video, many of his fans came out in his support and expressed their belief in him. One supporter wrote, "Literally the best reply by @manojmuntashir sir... I heartly support u sir... You are a genuine writer & lyricist... No one knows what you had struggled for Teri Mitti song."