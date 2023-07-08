Manoj Muntashir Says 'Sorry With Folded Hands' For 'Hurting People's Emotions' In Adipurush, Netizens Are Divided

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's recent outing Adipurush received massive backlash upon release. Viewers disapproved of the few controversial dialogues, representation of iconic characters from the epic and depiction of Raavana and his Lanka. The makers even had to change the dialogues mouthed by Hanuman and Indrajeet after being severely bashed online. And now writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir has apologised for it.

ADIPURUSH DEBACLE: 'I ACCEPT...'

On Saturday, he took to social media and wrote a heartfelt apology for hurting the audience's sentiments in Adipurush. He said: मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की सेवा करने की शक्ति दें!



I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush.

With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies.

May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की…

NETIZENS REACTED TO HIS APOLOGY:

काफी देर कर दी। जब फिल्म फ्लॉप हो गई, सिनेमा घर से उतरनी शुरू हो गई, जब खोने को कुछ और नहीं बचा, जब जनता का आक्रोश खुद ही ठंडा हो गया, तब माफी मांग रहे हो। यह काम तो फिल्म रिलीज़ होने के कुछ दिनों के भीतर ही होना चाहिए था लेकिन तब तो आप कलेक्शन गिनने और फिल्म का बचाव कर घाव पर… July 8, 2023

He knew this and just waited for movie to be remove from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry on his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection. — Sunny (@being_sunny1) July 8, 2023

भाई @manojmuntashir सच्चे दिल से मांगी गई क्षमा याचना तो भगवान भी माफ कर देते हैं और हम लोग तो बस प्रभु श्रीराम के एक भक्त हैं! हम आपको क्षमा करते हैं लेकिन एक निवेदन है कि कभी भी सनातन धर्म की इतिहास से छेड़छाड़ मत कीजिए, जो इतिहास में है उस सच्चाई को दिखाइए

जयतु सनातन धर्म — Chandan Sharma (@ChandanSharmaG) July 8, 2023

WHAT MANOJ MUNATASHIR SAID...

The Adipurush dialogue writer in one of his interviews with AajTak said, "Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein woh power tha.” This statement further irked netizens.

Meanwhile, after facing backlash, writer Manoj Muntashir was provided security after he allegedly received threats to life. Earlier during a conversation with ANI, he said, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them."

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.