Manoj Tiwari recalls meeting Raju Srivastava, says ‘will always remember him as King of Comedy...'

New Delhi: Comic legend Raju Srivastava was the one who made stand-up comedy a thing. He has been playing his trade in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He passed away in Delhi and many actors, comedians, singers, politicians are paying their tributes to the icon.

Manoj Tiwari, actor turned politician is heartbroken by the comedian's demise. Talking about the legendary comic, he said, "He was everyone's favourite, a very loved guy. He has always been there for his friends, relatives and was a great guy. He will be missed immensely by all of us."

"He was admitted for a long time in Delhi's AIIMS and was fighting between life and death. Now, he has gone forever and I pray to the almighty to bless him up there and his family down here," he added.

Remembering #RajuSrivastav, Manoj Tiwari recalls meeting him, says ‘will always remember him as King of Comedy'@ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/tATnyQLF8z — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) September 21, 2022

He further said, "People know him by 'The Comedy King, but I have to tell you something that I knew him before he even got that tag, me and Raju were connected for 20 years! We met for the first time with Mr Amitabh Bachchan and I must tell you, Mr Bachchan loved him. Raju knew how to rule everyone's hearts and he did. Being a comedian, he has left his mark on everyone, every industry. Whenever the name of comedy will be taken now, Raju Srivastava will be remembered."

Taling about his political career, the Samajwadi Party fielded Srivastava from Kanpur for the 2014 Lok Sabha election but he returned the ticket for not getting enough support from the local units of the party. Later, he joined Bhartiya Janta Party in the year 2014. PM Modi then nominated him to be part of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.'

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at his gym and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he was given CPR and revived last month. His family declared him dead today.