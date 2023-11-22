Mansoor Ali Khan Booked Over Derogatory Remarks Against Trisha

New Delhi: A new angle has emerged in the controversy surrounding actor Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan. Mansoor has now been booked by the Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly making disparaging remarks about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha.

According to a report by The Hindu, Mansoor was booked by the Tamil Nadu Police for his derogatory comments against the actress. The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, stated the report.

Earlier, actor, BJP MP and NCW member Khushbu Sundar had vowed to act against Mansoor. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mansoor maintained his position and declined to issue an apology for his remarks. He said, "I didn't mean (it) personally. If there is a rape or murder scene, is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologise? I didn't say anything wrong. I respect all actresses."

Earlier, Mansoor made this controversial remark which invited a lot of flak, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in several movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Trisha swore she would never work with Mansoor after hearing this comment. Several other celebrities from the Tamil film industry, such as Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others, denounced Mansoor for his offensive remark.