Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F Shake A Leg On 'It's The Time To Disco' On The Streets Of UK, Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: It is not very often that we see our favourite actors dancing together on the streets. But fans have a chance to rejoice as actress Manushi Chhillar on Sunday, dropped a fun video dancing to the song `It`s the time to Disco` along with Alaya F. Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared the video which she captioned, "Some shoot in the middle of shoot." In the video, Manushi and Alaya could be seen dressed up in black outfits and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan`s super hit track `It`s the time to Disco` from `Kal Ho Naa Ho` on the streets of the UK along with their team members. Alaya also shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "While you’re waiting to be called onto set, it’s the time to awkwardly disco."

Soon after she shared the fun video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Nice and fantastic dance," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So funnnn." “What a dance," a fan wrote.

Watch the video here

Fans were quite excited as they saw the video and shared their love for the actresses in the comments section. “Alaya f and Manushi,” commented one user with fire emojis. “Nice and fantastic dance,” added another user.

Earlier in the day, Manushi shared a BTS picture from her shoot which she captioned, "Night shoot in -6 degrees?? Triple check."

Meanwhile, Manushi will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller, ` Tehran` opposite actor John Abraham. The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan`s Maddock Films. Apart from that, she also has Varun Tej`s upcoming aerial action thriller `VT13`. Alaya F, on the other hand, will be next seen in Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla`s biopic `SRI` opposite Rajkummar Rao and in `U-Turn`. Alaya F was last seen in romantic thriller ‘Freddy’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.