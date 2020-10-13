Manushi Chhillar joins Akshay Kumar for 'Prithviraj' shoot!

New Delhi: Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is making her big-screen debut in YRF’s historical drama 'Prithviraj'. It is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita.

The 23-year-old stunner has joined Akshay for the 'Prithviraj' shoot that’s currently underway at YRF Studios. The period drama is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi of 'Chanakya' and 'Pinjar' fame.

Manushi has maintained, “It is a huge honour for me and I’m giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I’m doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me.”