Manushi Chhillar looks stunning as she opts for regal black saree at a fashion event- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Gorgeous actress and model Manushi Chhillar made heads turn at the recently held evening soirée with global fashion icon Anna Wintour. Manushi was dressed indigenously in a scintillating black six yards coupled with black gloves. The actress kept it elegant and classy in a Arpita Mehta saree teaming it with a Sabyasachi belt and Louboutin shoes. A diamond neck piece, wavy hair and nude lips completed her look!

The actress also posted the pictures on her Instagram handle and her fans could not keep their calm as soon as they saw it. “Love the Victorian fusion saree, also did you met Anna Vintor, we need a pic,” commented one user. “Soo Gorgeous,” added another fan along with a heart emoji.

See Manushi Chhillar's pictures here

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar, who made her grand Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, recently wrapped up her next film ‘Tehran’ with action star John Abraham.

Recently, there were rumours that Manushi Chhillar is dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath and their pictures from a trip to Rishikesh went viral on social media. However, nothing has been confirmed by the two.

Manushi won the Miss India beauty pageant in the year 2017 after which she represented India and went on to be crowned as Miss World. By achieving this feat, she became the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World.