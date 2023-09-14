trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662117
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Manushi Chhillar Oozes Princess Vibes In Strapless Sequin Black Gown At GlobalSpa Awards 2023 - WATCH

Making many heads turn, Chhillar wore a black-coloured strapless floor-length gown decked in shimmering sequin embellishments. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Manushi Chhillar Oozes Princess Vibes In Strapless Sequin Black Gown At GlobalSpa Awards 2023 - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It was raining stars at the GlobalSpa Awards 2023. Many celebs including Rekha, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Raveena Tandon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Angad Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Babil Khan, Maniesh Paul, Manish Malhotra, Randeep Hooda walked the red carpet at the GlobalSpa Awards 2023. Looking flawless and impeccable, celebs were dressed to impress. 

However, Manushi Chhillar chose to turn many heads with her mind-blowing red carpet look. Chhillar wore a black-coloured strapless floor-length gown decked in shimmering sequin embellishments. Boasting of a layered voluminous tulle skirt, the plunging neckline of her dress made her look gorgeous. A sleek bun completed her look. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Manushi's popularity skyrocketed this year which made her one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood with a huge fanbase. The year 2023 is going to be a busy year for former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The gorgeous actress has an envious lineup of forthcoming projects including 'Tehran" alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others.

Manushi will next be seen in 'The Great Indian Family' opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Operation Valentine' and 'Tehran' with a few other unannounced projects.

