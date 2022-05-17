हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chhillar recalls getting stuck in a sand-storm during Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj shoot

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Manushi Chhillar recalls getting stuck in a sand-storm during Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj shoot

New Delhi: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ first historical film, Prithviraj. The movie is based on the life and valour of ancient Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior,Manushi is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita. The debutant recalls getting stuck in a sand-storm in the deserts of Rajasthan while shooting an important scene of the film.

A portion of the big screen spectacle, Prithviraj, has been shot in Jaisalmer, in the middle of the Thar desert, where sand-storms are very common. One day, while shooting, the crew had to evacuate urgently because of a mighty sand-storm but Manushi, unfortunately, got stuck in the middle of it.

Manushi recounts, “I was on top of a sand dune and the crew had to shoot me from below. I could see them motioning to me, trying to say something but I couldn’t hear anything. I could see them waving and shouting but the voice didn’t carry and I thought that they were talking about the scene. Suddenly someone from the choreography team just pushed me down, and I literally rolled down the sand dune and they caught hold of me!”

She adds, “It was a little scary when the sand-storm blew over us, with vans shaking and a black out. I was whisked off to my vanity van and we all took cover! We did resume shooting after some time but it was a strong sand storm!”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manushi ChillarPrithvirajAkshay KumarYash Raj Films
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela to make her Cannes debut for her film 'The Legend', spotted at airport: PICS

Must Watch

PT12M2S

Gyanvapi Survey Verdict: We should also be made party, says Sohanlal Arya