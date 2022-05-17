New Delhi: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ first historical film, Prithviraj. The movie is based on the life and valour of ancient Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior,Manushi is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita. The debutant recalls getting stuck in a sand-storm in the deserts of Rajasthan while shooting an important scene of the film.

A portion of the big screen spectacle, Prithviraj, has been shot in Jaisalmer, in the middle of the Thar desert, where sand-storms are very common. One day, while shooting, the crew had to evacuate urgently because of a mighty sand-storm but Manushi, unfortunately, got stuck in the middle of it.

Manushi recounts, “I was on top of a sand dune and the crew had to shoot me from below. I could see them motioning to me, trying to say something but I couldn’t hear anything. I could see them waving and shouting but the voice didn’t carry and I thought that they were talking about the scene. Suddenly someone from the choreography team just pushed me down, and I literally rolled down the sand dune and they caught hold of me!”

She adds, “It was a little scary when the sand-storm blew over us, with vans shaking and a black out. I was whisked off to my vanity van and we all took cover! We did resume shooting after some time but it was a strong sand storm!”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.