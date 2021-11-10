Manushi Chhillar looks breathtaking in a red hot bikini - check out her photos!

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a sight to behold in her latest photos from her vacation in Bollywood’s new favourite travel destination - Maldives. The model turned actress looked unbelievably sexy in a red bikini. Sharing her postcard-worthy photo on Instagram, the 24 years old simply captioned her post with multiple emoticons.

Check out her super hot photos:

Manushi has been regularly updating her Instagram with drool-worthy pictures. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself in a red monokini and captioned it, “Baywatching”.

Apart from sharing her photos in stunning swimwear, she also shared a photo of herself with her siblings Dewangana Chhillar and Dalmitra Chhillar.

Manushi also gave style inspiration in her chic mint green gathered spaghetti top along with matching pants.

In another photo, the stunner can be seen enjoying the Maldives skies sitting on a swing in a trendy nude co-ords set.

On the work front, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama Prithviraj, where she will don the role of Sanyogita - Prithviraj’s love interest.

The movie is based on ‘Prithviraj Raso’ - an epic by the great poet Chand Bardai.

The film was initially expected to release on Diwali 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date has not been announced yet.

