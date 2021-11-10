हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chhillar looks breathtaking in a red hot bikini - check out her photos!

Manushi Chhillar's look-book from Maldives will give you fashion inspo.

Manushi Chhillar looks breathtaking in a red hot bikini - check out her photos!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a sight to behold in her latest photos from her vacation in Bollywood’s new favourite travel destination - Maldives. The model turned actress looked unbelievably sexy in a red bikini. Sharing her postcard-worthy photo on Instagram, the 24 years old simply captioned her post with multiple emoticons. 

Check out her super hot photos:

Manushi has been regularly updating her Instagram with drool-worthy pictures. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself in a red monokini and captioned it, “Baywatching”.

Apart from sharing her photos in stunning swimwear, she also shared a photo of herself with her siblings Dewangana Chhillar and Dalmitra Chhillar.

Manushi also gave style inspiration in her chic mint green gathered spaghetti top along with matching pants.

In another photo, the stunner can be seen enjoying the Maldives skies sitting on a swing in a trendy nude co-ords set.

On the work front, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama Prithviraj, where she will don the role of Sanyogita - Prithviraj’s love interest.

The movie is based on ‘Prithviraj Raso’ - an epic by the great poet Chand Bardai.

The film was initially expected to release on Diwali 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date has not been announced yet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manushi ChhillarChillarManushi Chhillar hot photosManushi Chhillar bollywood debutPrithvirajAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Must Watch

PT1M23S

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls meeting on fire safety audit of all govt, private hospitals