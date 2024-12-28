Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837095https://zeenews.india.com/people/marathi-actress-urmila-kothare-injured-in-mumbai-car-accident-1-labourer-killed-2837095.html
NewsLifestylePeople
URMILA KOTHARE

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare Injured In Mumbai Car Accident, 1 Labourer killed

Urmila Kothare was reportedly injured after her vehicle hit two labourers working on a Metro rail project in Mumbai's Kandivali, as her driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare Injured In Mumbai Car Accident, 1 Labourer killed (Image: @urmilakothare/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Urmila Kothare was injured in a horrific car accident in Kandivali, Mumbai. On Saturday the actress driver lost control and hit 2 metro workers, one of the labourer died on the spot. The driver was also injured in the accident. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

Urmila Kothare was returning home from work when the accident occurred near Poisar Metro station. Both the actress and her driver suffered injuries. The Samata Nagar Police have filed a case against the driver and are investigating the incident.

Police official told News agency PIT, ''Kothare’s car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight. While labourer died, another was seriously injured. The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident. But they were saved as the airbags opened at the right time.''

The actress's car was severely damaged in the accident, but she only sustained minor injuries thanks to the timely deployment of the airbag.

Urmila's husband, actor and director Addinath Kothare, son of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, has not yet made any public comments about the incident.

Urmila Kothare, also known by her maiden name Kanetkar, is an actress, well-known mostly for her roles in Marathi films and TV shows

Urmila Kothare is a wlell known Marathi actress, also known as Kanetkar, is a renowned Marathi actress known for her roles in films like 'Duniyadaari', 'Shubhmangal Saavdhan', and 'Ti Sadhya Kay Karte.'

The Samata Nagar Police are investigating the incident. Further details about the actress's health are eagerly awaited.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK