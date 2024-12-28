Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare Injured In Mumbai Car Accident, 1 Labourer killed

New Delhi: Urmila Kothare was injured in a horrific car accident in Kandivali, Mumbai. On Saturday the actress driver lost control and hit 2 metro workers, one of the labourer died on the spot. The driver was also injured in the accident.

Have A Look At The Post:

Mumbai: Actress Urmila Kanetkar's car hit two laborers in Kandivali, Mumbai. The incident occurred when the car, traveling at high speed, lost control and struck the workers, one of whom died on the spot, while the other was severely injured and hospitalized. Both the actress and_ pic.twitter.com/1ZrwYNKuvf — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2024

Urmila Kothare was returning home from work when the accident occurred near Poisar Metro station. Both the actress and her driver suffered injuries. The Samata Nagar Police have filed a case against the driver and are investigating the incident.

Police official told News agency PIT, ''Kothare’s car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight. While labourer died, another was seriously injured. The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident. But they were saved as the airbags opened at the right time.''

The actress's car was severely damaged in the accident, but she only sustained minor injuries thanks to the timely deployment of the airbag.

Urmila's husband, actor and director Addinath Kothare, son of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, has not yet made any public comments about the incident.

Urmila Kothare, also known by her maiden name Kanetkar, is an actress, well-known mostly for her roles in Marathi films and TV shows

Urmila Kothare is a wlell known Marathi actress, also known as Kanetkar, is a renowned Marathi actress known for her roles in films like 'Duniyadaari', 'Shubhmangal Saavdhan', and 'Ti Sadhya Kay Karte.'

The Samata Nagar Police are investigating the incident. Further details about the actress's health are eagerly awaited.