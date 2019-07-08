close

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey takes Bottle Cap Challenge to higher level

Last month, Kazakhstani Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin kicked-off the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is turning out to be a rage on Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Pop superstar Mariah Carey has added a twist to the viral Bottle Cap Challenge, taking it to the next level.

Carey posted a video of herself on Instagram taking part in the challenge, where social media users film themselves kicking off loosened bottle caps. The singer is seen using her vocal prowess to magically remove the cap.

Dressed in a form-hugging black number, Carey is seen facing off what looks like a bottle of wine. She acts as though she is about to unleash a karate move, but instead lets out a high-pitched "Haaaaaa!" to send the cap flying.

Last month, Kazakhstani Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin kicked-off the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is turning out to be a rage on Instagram.

 

