Rakul Preet Singh

'Marjaavaan' actress Rakul Preet Singh aces the Sunday brunch look—Pics

Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a yellow off-shoulder crop top with blue jeans. She chose a pair of white shoes and hoop earrings to complete the outfit 

&#039;Marjaavaan&#039; actress Rakul Preet Singh aces the Sunday brunch look—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the famous Bastian restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. The stunner was seen wearing a yellow off-shoulder crop top with blue jeans. She chose a pair of white shoes and hoop earrings to complete the outfit and looked casual yet chic! She left her hair open and was seen donning a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The actress smiled and looked at the paps as they went crazy clicking her.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Rakul's latest outing 'Marjaavaan' opened up to a great start at the box office and has received a thumbs up from the audience. In just two days, the film minted over Rs 14 crores. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles and is a revenge-drama.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, 'Marjaavaan' hit the silver screens on November 15 this year.

Rakul will next be seen in an untitled romantic comedy along with Arjun Kapoor. The film's shoot began yesterday—November 16, 2019.

Rakul Preet SinghMarjaavaan
