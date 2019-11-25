Marjaavaan technician Nimish Pilankar dies at 29

New Delhi: Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, who recently worked in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, died at the age of 29. Nimish reportedly had high blood pressure which led to brain haemorrhage.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to condole his death. He wrote, "Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Another actor Vipin Sharma too reacted on the news and raised the issue of underpaid technicians in Bollywood. He wrote, "Many techs work overtime n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar.”

As per a report published in India Today, Nimish tasted success with Salman Khan's Race 3 in 2018. He has also worked in films such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Kesari and Jalebi.

May his soul rest in peace!