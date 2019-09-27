Mark Ronson apologises for his 'sapiosexual' comment

Los Angeles: After talking about sapiosexuality on one of the television shows, music producer Mark Ronson apologised to people who misunderstood or took offence at his comments.

On "Good Morning Britain", Ronson reportedly made the revelation that he finds intelligence more appealing than physical features for a potential sexual relationship.

Now in an interview with Rolling Stone, Ronson clarified his statement, claiming his words were taken out of context and that he does not identify as sapiosexual, reports people.com.

According to Psychology Today, sapiosexual is "someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship".

"I do not consider myself part of any marginalised community and I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offence to it. It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ï¿½Guys, I have some big news!'And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself - like as a heterosexual white male - part of any marginalised community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing," he said.

Ronson said that while he was on "Good Morning Britain", the show's hosts explained how they recently had a segment on sapiosexuality.

When Ronson asked what it was, he said the hosts told him, "When you're attracted to intelligence."

In response, Ronson said, "That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn't be?" - something he claimed the hosts misinterpreted as him identifying as a sapiosexual.

"And they were like basically like, OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that's great,'. And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus' dating life and something else I probably wasn't that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it," he added.