Marvel Cuts Ties With Jonathan Majors After Assault, Harassment Verdict - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Manhattan jury has convicted actor Jonathan Majors of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. On Monday, he was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault but was acquitted on two other counts.

A six-person jury discussed for just over four hours over the course of three days prior to reaching this conclusion. A six-person jury found Majors not guilty on one count of third-degree intentional assault and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment. Majors, who was sitting in the courtroom with his attorneys and current girlfriend Meagan Good did not react to the verdict, according to Variety.

A sentencing date of February 6 was set by Judge Michael Gaffey. Majors may be sentenced to probation instead of up to a year in prison. Majors assaulted Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle, leading to his arrest in New York City in March. After reading a text message from a different lady, Jabbari, a 30-year-old dancer who met Majors on the set of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," claimed to have grabbed Majors' phone. When Majors attempted to take his phone away from Jabbari, she claimed to have felt "a hard blow" across her skull, causing bruises, swelling, and excruciating pain.

Shortly after the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios cut ties with Majors, who played Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe's primary antagonist, Kang the Conqueror. 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,' which is scheduled for release in 2025, is one among the future Marvel movies starring the 34-year-old actor, Variety reported.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' defense attorney, states that her client "has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him, Chaudhry said.

The driver in the car on the night of the alleged incident testified last week, through an Urdu interpreter, that Majors "was not doing anything" to Jabbari in the vehicle. However, while Majors was attempting to exit the vehicle, he was "trying to throw her in," according to the driver: "I do remember [Majors] pushing her back into the car to get rid of her."

Before his arrest, Majors' career in Hollywood was on the rise. The Emmy-nominated actor featured in two 2023 tentpoles, "Ant-Man 3" and "Creed III," as well as the indie "Magazine Dreams," which Searchlight Pictures purchased at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Following the allegations, the company pulled the project off its release timetable.

Majors' management, Entertainment 360, and his public relations firm, the Lede Company, both dismissed him as a result of the aftermath. He is still represented by the talent agency WME.