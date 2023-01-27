Masaba Gupta Marries co-star Satyadeep Misra, Shares Dreamy Wedding Look Pics!

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta got married to her co-star from the show 'Masaba Masaba' on January 27, 2023. She wore a custom-made Rani Core lehenga from her own label House of Masaba while beau donned a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi. Masaba wore her mother Neena Gupta's traditional jewellery. She shared the good news with some dreamy wedding-look photos.

Masaba Gupta can be seen posing in a link baby pink and green combo lehenga. She wrote: Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!

Many celebs dropped in there comments wishing the couple. Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Sakshi Dhoni, Bhumi Pednekar to Shibani Dandekar, Rasika Dugal, Ayushman Khurrana - all wished the newlyweds on social media.

Masaba Gupta and lawyer-actor Satyadeep Misra were seen together in 'Masaba Masaba' show and that's where they met each other reportedly. Masaba was earlier married to movie producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to actress Aditi Rao-Hydari.