Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806083https://zeenews.india.com/people/masaba-gupta-satyadeep-mishra-welcomes-baby-girl-2806083.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MASABA GUPTA PREGNANCY NEWS

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra Blessed With A Baby Girl

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcomed a baby girl, sharing the joyful news on Instagram.

|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra Blessed With A Baby Girl (Image: @masabagupta/Instagram)

Mumbai: Celebrated fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, and her husband Satyadeep Mishra have become proud parents to a baby girl.

On Saturday, the couple took to their Instagram accounts, and shared the news with their followers. They also shared a monochromatic picture of the baby girl’s feet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

They wrote, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day” as they revealed that their daughter was born on Friday.

Earlier, Masaba had shared that her mom, the veteran actress Neena Gupta, dissuaded her from taking up the profession of acting early in her daughter’s career. Masaba shared the reason behind her mom’s thought process stating that the market forces would put her in a box as an actress as the industry used to function differently back in time.

In a podcast hosted by Queenie Singh, Masaba said, “She didn't allow me to be an actor. Okay. Which is why, so I remember there's Anupam Kher's acting school in Mumbai. They share a wall with SNDT College. And I said, I want to go and study acting because I want to be an actor. And she said, don't even think about it. You know, you have this look which is very artsy, international, and almost not Indian. You'll get put in a box. And the industry at the time was very different”.

The designer-actress further mentioned, “So she said, you'll be frustrated. Do something that you have to apply your brain to, that you can do for life. And she said, oh, there's SNDT right there. Do you want to go give it a shot? The admissions were open. I went there and I gave my, I put in my paper, filled a form. And my test grade marks were all they needed to take that form in. So, luckily they were good and they took it in. They said, 'yeah, come and do the entrance exam in a week'”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK