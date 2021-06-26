Masaba Gupta nearly cures her PCOD, shares massive bodyweight transformation pic!

New Delhi: Ace Indian fashion designer and veteran actress Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba has lost oodles of body weight and is looking happier than ever. The fashion expert shared her journey on social media with a long note on how and what helped her shed those extra kilos.

Masaba Gupta talked about the importance of workout or any form of exercise in her long note which she shared on Instagram with a picture of her washboard abs.

She wrote: I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus! What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below

Masaba started her own fashion label called House of Masaba. In 2019, she judged MTV Supermodel of the Year along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora. Last year, she debuted on the digital platform with Masaba Masaba - a Netflix Original show on her life journey which received a warm response.

It is written-directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films.

The stunning fashion face is an avid social media user and often styles her mom and classic actress, Neena Gupta, as well.