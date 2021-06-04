हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta shares strong message on 'love' as she celebrates Pride Month 2021

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram to share some love for the LGBTQ+ community along with a strong message to celebrate Pride Month 2021.

Masaba Gupta shares strong message on &#039;love&#039; as she celebrates Pride Month 2021
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Masaba Gupta

New Delhi: Every year in June, people from all over the world rejoice and celebrate Pride Month. The entire month is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has never shied away from sharing her support for important movements across the world. As the world gears up to celebrate Pride Month 2021, Masaba took to her social media to share some love for the movement.

She shared a picture of herself with the caption, “No sides just love (sic).” She emphasizes that there are no sides to be taken in this movement, but it’s all about sharing and giving love to one another irrespective of their preference of partner.

masaba

Pride Month is celebrated to instill awareness in people about the LGBTQ+ community. It goes on to show the world that how far they've come in gaining basic rights and also how much more is yet to be achieved.

The month is all about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history, and above all, sharing love. During this month, people all over the world try to educate each other about why one should be proud of who they are, no matter who they love. That’s exactly what Masaba’s post signifies.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Masaba GuptaPride MonthPride Month 2021Masaba Gupta Instagram
Next
Story

Juhi Chawla clarifies that her suit is not anti-5G technology, seeks info on safety issues

Must Watch

PT1M18S

No heat wave in Delhi from March 1 to June 3, Weather department says it is rare