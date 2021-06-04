Masaba Gupta shares strong message on 'love' as she celebrates Pride Month 2021

New Delhi: Every year in June, people from all over the world rejoice and celebrate Pride Month. The entire month is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has never shied away from sharing her support for important movements across the world. As the world gears up to celebrate Pride Month 2021, Masaba took to her social media to share some love for the movement.

She shared a picture of herself with the caption, “No sides just love (sic).” She emphasizes that there are no sides to be taken in this movement, but it’s all about sharing and giving love to one another irrespective of their preference of partner.

Pride Month is celebrated to instill awareness in people about the LGBTQ+ community. It goes on to show the world that how far they've come in gaining basic rights and also how much more is yet to be achieved.

The month is all about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history, and above all, sharing love. During this month, people all over the world try to educate each other about why one should be proud of who they are, no matter who they love. That’s exactly what Masaba’s post signifies.