Masaba shared unseen throwback picture of Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards, writes, 'my world, my blood'

NEW DELHI: Renowned designer Masaba Gupta surprised her followers when she posted a throwback baby picture of herself along with her parents — actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

In the Instagram picture, Masaba looks adorable as a baby resting on her mother’s lap and her dad Vivian lovingly gazing at her. She also shared a black and white photo of her maternal grandparents in their youth.

In the first picture, Neena Gupta is seen holding baby Masaba in her lap while wearing a white and red saree and donning beautiful gold jewellery. Masaba's father Vivian is seen wearing a white t-shirt with green stripes while he gazes at his daughter. Overcome with nostalgia, Masaba added a heartfelt caption for the photo, she wrote, "My world. My blood."

Fans and her celebrity friends flooded the comment section with love and compassion for her emotional post. While Professional Tennis player Leander Paes wrote, "Home is where the heart is," Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor commented with a heart emoji showering Masaba with love.

Last year, Masaba and her mother appeared in a biographical Netflix series named ‘Masaba Masaba’ in which they played themselves. It revolved around Masaba’s career as a fashion designer, her love life and family equations. It released on Netflix on August 28, 2020.

Masaba is the lovechild of Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards. The duo started dating in 1980s and Masaba was born in 1989. However, after Neena and Vivian parted ways, she decided to raise her daughter as a single mother. In 2008, Neena wedded Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra. Similarly, Masaba got married to film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015 but headed for divorce in 2019.

Neena has an array of films in her kitty. She will be seen in a cameo role in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer '83'. She will be seen in 'Dial 100', 'Gwalior and Sardar Ka Grandson'. Neena also announced that she will be back with the second season of 'Masaba Masaba' with her daughter.