NEW DELHI: For any young actor, it’s imperative to ensure that their performance makes a mark. It’s a stepping stone towards an accomplished career in the entertainment industry.

Samara Tijori who plays the role of Sana in Disney+ Hotstar’s series ‘Masoom’ is elated that she got an opportunity to work with Boman Irani. It was an enriching experience which has helped her immensely.

An excited Samara shared, “My experience working with Boman sir was honestly the best. I was super excited when I got to know that he is playing my father and I was just really really excited because I knew that he is the school in himself. I mean you just work with him and you will pick up things as an actor, you will learn things just by watching and probably being around him because he is knowledgeable. He is somebody who encourages you, he pushes you and I think that something is very important when you have a newcomer like me who is there and who is looking up to you for guidance and I didn’t feel pressured at all to sort of work with him or anything. Honestly it was just a lot of excitement.”

She also said, “I was nervous to play a character because I didn’t know if I could do justice to it. I was trying to be sure but while working and while shooting, I think Boman Sir just helped me add so many things to my character and after a certain point everything was just so real while we shot. Because he was so real and honest, I think it’s the best experience of my life and the bond I built with him I don’t think I can ever let go of.”

In a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth, who can she trust when her family wishes to hide the truth under the garb of love and protection? After topping the chart with some fantastic thriller shows, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to pack a punch with another nail-biting psychological thriller, Masoom. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on 17th June, will see the digital series debut of the indelibly talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

