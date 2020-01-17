हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant play matchmakers

The actors played matchmaker between Matthew's mum Kay McConaughey and Hugh's dad James Grant.

Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant play matchmakers
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant have turned matchmakers for their parents.

The actors played matchmaker between Matthew's mum Kay McConaughey and Hugh's dad James Grant. They have also declared how they feel the elderly duo will share a "red hot" chemistry, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

"His father is 91 and my mother is 88. They are going out. Next week, they are supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night," Matthew McConaughey told "Entertainment Tonight".

Hugh Grant added: "We did set them up. It is gonna be red hot."

If the date is successful, Matthew, 50, says it could be the start of a new career for him.

Matthew quipped: "(I could get into) Matchmaking. They have to be over 85!"

 

Matthew McConaugheyHugh GrantHollywood
