Me and my family were down with coronavirus, reveals actor Purab Kohli, says they are recovering now

New Delhi: Actor Purab Kohli in an Instagram post on Tuesday revealed that he and his family were down with coronavirus. He said they had regular flu, but as per their doctor, the symptoms were of the deadly disease. Purab, currently in London, said that his daughter Inaya got it first, then his wife Lucy and later, he also developed the symptoms and their son Osian acquired it too.

“We’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID- 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-10 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day,” read an excerpt from the actor’s post.

He mentioned that the family is constantly in touch with their doctor and wanted to share their story to “help reduce the panic” as people will know someone who has had it and is fine.

“On Wednesday last week. we were out of self-imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as the intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible,” he added.

Read Purab’s full post here:

The novel coronavirus, which originated from China’s Wuhan City, has brought the entire world to a standstill. India is observing a lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure to contain the virus. As of Tuesday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,421 and the death toll is at 114.