New Delhi: Actress Sharmin Segal got massive attention for her role of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. The series, set in the pre-independence era, showcased the rich portrayal of the lives and stories of the courtesans in the Heera Mandi district.

In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Sharmin opened up about the preparation process for her role.

"When you work with Sanjay Sir, you can't overprepare because he turns every scene on its head," Sehgal explained. While talking about her preparation, she says "There was Urdu, there was Dance. I must have seen 'Pakeezah' 15-16 times. I had never watched a movie like 'Pakeezah' before, and then I watched it. It took me a while to get through it. Meena ji was one of my main inspirations! One of the looks that she used to give in 'Pakeezah,' looking into nothingness. That is what I tried to bring to Alamzeb’s character."

After the stupendous success of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', makers recently announced its season 2 on Netflix. The series marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told the story of Indian courtesans amid the freedom struggle.

It starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonakshi Sinha.