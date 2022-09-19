Meet Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from the US who wants to act in Bollywood- PICS

New Delhi: Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor`s doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer.

John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor.

"I m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH..Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so," he captioned the post, leaving netizens amazed with his uncanny resemblance with Anil Kapoor.

As soon as John shared this picture on special media, it invited a flood of reaction. "Oh My God! Ditto copy," a social media user commented. "You and Anil Kapoor look the same," another one wrote.

In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor`s signature moustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie.Anil Kapoor has not reacted to John Effer`s post yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`, is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in `Fighter`, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor`s Animal as one of his upcoming movies.