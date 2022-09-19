NewsLifestylePeople
ANIL KAPOOR

Meet Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from the US who wants to act in Bollywood- PICS

John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 10:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor`s doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer.
  • John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor.

Trending Photos

Meet Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from the US who wants to act in Bollywood- PICS

New Delhi: Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor`s doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer.

John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. 

"I m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH..Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so," he captioned the post, leaving netizens amazed with his uncanny resemblance with Anil Kapoor.

 

As soon as John shared this picture on special media, it invited a flood of reaction. "Oh My God! Ditto copy," a social media user commented. "You and Anil Kapoor look the same," another one wrote.

 

 

In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor`s signature moustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie.Anil Kapoor has not reacted to John Effer`s post yet.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`, is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in `Fighter`, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor`s Animal as one of his upcoming movies.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus