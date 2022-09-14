Meet Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran who is a STUNNING teen with gorgeous light eyes - See pics

New Delhi: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous daughter Rinke Khanna might be away from the limelight today but the fans sure remember her performances. Settled abroad, Rinke made her debut in 1999 release Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. After a few movies, she quit the industry and got married to Samir Saran on 8 February 2003. She moved to London and has a daughter Naomika Saran.

The internet found Naomika and her pictures prove she's blessed with stunning looks and inherited those light eyes that her cousin and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav also has. The pretty teen that Naomika is, has shared some photos with her mom Rinke and close friends. She looks exactly like her mom and in fact, has an uncanny resemblance with late grandfather Rajesh Khanna.

Looking at her photos we can clearly say that Naomika has got the teen fashion right. She is currently completing her studies in London reportedly. Meanwhile, Rinke Khanna was last seen on the big screens in the 2004 release Chameli.



