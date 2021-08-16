Meet Hazza Harding: A Famous Journalist, TV and Radio Presenter, And Singer

A Brief Introduction to Hazza Harding

Most people are familiar with the name of Harry Harding, who received the title "Most Popular Internet Celebrity 2011" in Beijing.

This celebrated individual is mainly known by his stage name Hazza (or Hazza Harding). He is a multifaceted personality- for he is not only a singer but also a television presenter, journalist, and radio host.

Personal Life

Hazza Harding was born on 16th June 1990 in Queensland, Australia. He was a student of West Moreton Anglican College. Hazza received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Linguistics from Griffith University.

Hazza managed to make a positive influence on both Chinese citizens as well as international communities through his successful career in China.

Although Hazza was not familiar with Chinese skills, he successfully replaced his math courses with Chinese. Therefore, his major was Applied Linguistics, whereas his dual minor was Mandarin and Korean.

Music Career of Hazza Harding

Hazza Harding has already made a big name in the world of music. He started his music journey with well-known Chinese video-sharing websites when he used to post cover songs. He got tremendous success when his videos got over 100 million hits.

Hazza became an internet star once his cover song went viral. However, he decided to go back to China when a lady informed him about potential career opportunities in Beijing. He reached Beijing during chilly winters and continued his journey up to Guangzhou. Next, Hazza went on to become a presenter in Chinese radio and television.

Hazza’s Debut Single:

"Let Go" was marked as the debut single of Hazza that was launched in 2012 on iTunes. Another music video, filmed in Australia, was also released simultaneously. His debut single ranked number one on Guangzhou’s local radio music charts. Even it continued to secure the rank for eleven long weeks.

Hazza’s Second Single:

After having immense success in the debut single, Hazza started working on his second single. He partnered with Wu Huan (a Chinese singer-songwriter) and produced "No Worries" in 2014. It secured third place on local radio charts.

Hazza’s Third Single:

Hazza Harding continued his music journey, and he came up with his third single in 2015 that was "Mr Gentleman.”

Journalism and Presenting Career of Hazza Harding

Hazza Harding is associated with Guangdong Radio and Television as a presenter. He became a famous host after successfully running “FaceTime“(a talk show) for nine long years. However, while working on the talk show, he took a short break to complete an assignment at HKSTV. Hazza appeared on different programs from 2014 to 2016. Currently, he is anchoring various news programs like Guangdong News Now and The Guangdong Report.

Hazza’s contributions to journalism brought him the first prize at China News Award in 2017. Thus, he marked his name as one of the remarkable journalists in China. Hazza has also worked for Xinhua News Agency by publishing articles daily.

Hazza Harding is an optimistic personality. His motivating words to immigrants of the Middle Kingdom are extremely commendable.

