Meet India's Richest Comedian Brahmanandam, Whose Net Worth Is More Than Kapil Sharma And Yes It's Estimated To Be More than Rs 300 Cr

New Delhi: Don't be shocked to read here that India's richest comedian is not Kapil Sharma, neither Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal or even Rajpal Yadav. The big spot safely goes to noted Telugu actor-comedian Kanneganti Brahmanandam, whose estimated net worth is over $50 million, according to a report in News18.

Richest Comedian Brahmanandam's Net Worth

Brahmanandam takes home a monthly salary exceeding Rs 2 crore for his projects, reportedly with a fee of crore riding on his brand endorsement deals respectively. The 67-year-old legendary star holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1000 films to date. He was awarded the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Art in 20229. He remains one of the highest-paid comic actors in India.

Much before comedy kind Kapil Sharma came into the picture, Brahmanandam kickstarted his impressive body of work. He made his debut in 1987 release Aha Naa Pellanta as Ara Gundu and went on to star many superhit flicks including Money, Anna, Anaganaga Oka Roju, Vinodam, Ready, Manmadhudu, Race Gurram and Dookudu among several others.

Brahmanandam is a proud owner of many luxury cars such as Audi R8, Audi Q7 and a black luxury Mercedes-Benz. According to News18 report, Johnny Lever reportedly has a net worth of Rs 225 crore, Rajpal Yadav, reportedly owns assets worth Rs 50 crore.

Kapil Sharma's Net Worth

A few days back, there were rumours of Kapil Sharma having a net worth of Rs 300 to which the actor responded. In an interview with AajTak, Kapil said (in Hindi), "I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri sonch salary wali hai. My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different."