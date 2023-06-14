Meet Leeza Bindra, Dubai's Influencer Who Is A Close Friend To Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela And Other Celebs

New Delhi: Everyone dreams of meeting their favourite actor or attending Bollywood parties. But only if it were that easy! However, some people are fortunate enough to make such a wish come true. The Dubai-based content creator and emerging actress Leeza Bindra is one of them. This young lady has maintained good relationships with some of the biggest Bollywood names.





Being a commoner, Leeza, too, had to undergo a lot of struggles before solidifying her name in the entertainment world. Well, she has partied with numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, and more. We have all seen her video celebrating Urvashi Rautela's mother's birthday on a yacht in Dubai. Besides that, she has also been bestowed with the opportunity to have a lunch party with B-Town's legendary actor Govinda at the Burj Khalifa.Not only this but on her birthday, Leeza Bindra received special wishes from eminent singers like Guru Randhawa and B Praak. The artists shared a personalised video with her, giving their best wishes. Also, she has shared the stage with Javed Jaffery.On having such an enviable relationship with so many Bollywood stars, here's what Leeza Bindra says, "I have always admired the industry, its people, and their art. It is always a wonderful experience to share quality time with these talents. They are truly humble, and I will always look forward to having such amazing meet-and-greet sessions with them. I feel great that Bollywood has a small place for me!"Leeza is known for her outstanding work in films like Kabab Mein Haddi (2014), In Rahon Mein (2013), and Mitha Jambewala (2019). Currently, she is causing a huge stir in the content creation sphere in Dubai. From attending Filmfare to keeping her style quotient high on Instagram, she is an inspiration for millions.