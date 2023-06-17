topStoriesenglish2622924
Meet Lucky Singh, Popular Travel Influencer Whose Viral Pic With Badshah Took Over The Internet

Lucky Singh's magnetic personality blended effortlessly with the immense talent of Badshah and Dino James, creating an atmosphere of excitement that spread throughout the entire island. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

New Delhi: In an incredible turn of events, Lucky Singh, the popular Instagram Fashion and Travel influencer, recently had the amazing opportunity to meet two music superstars, Badshah and Dino James, in Phuket, Thailand.

Lucky Singh, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well-known for his fascinating travel guide and reels, covering topics like fashion, lifestyle, automobiles, and, of course, traveling. Today Lucky Singh is a name that people know more as an Instagram Influencer, but now he is set to finally make a Bollywood debut.

Lucky Singh is also a Fashion Influencer, who introduces new fantastic styles and looks to his audience. But this time, he had an extraordinary experience in Phuket where he met none other than Badshah and Dino James. Lucky Singh's magnetic personality blended effortlessly with the immense talent of Badshah and Dino James, creating an atmosphere of excitement that spread throughout the entire island. 

Badshah, a trailblazer in the Indian music industry, has left an everlasting impression with his chart-topping hits. Known for his energetic performances and catchy beats, he has gained a massive fan base worldwide. 

Lucky Singh's lucky meeting with this musical genius promises a thrilling collaboration that will surely captivate the fans of both artists. 

Dino James, another musical maestro, has touched hearts with his soulful lyrics and heartfelt storytelling. His unique fusion of rap and melody has garnered him a dedicated following.

