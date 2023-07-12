Meet Makeup Artist Parul Mehta, Who Dolled Up Popular Influencer Sakshi Sindwani For Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi: Fashion weeks and gala nights have all our attention! After all, these star-studded events shape our style sense and keep us updated on new trends from the glam world. While we are busy looking for new ideas, some people are working behind the scenes to create that magic, and one such individual is Parul Mehta! She is an esteemed makeup artist based in Gujarat who has stunned the entire nation with her commendable skills.



Haven't you seen the makeup looks and hairstyles created by her? We are already fans of those. Not only we, but even the celebs admire her work. Don't believe us? Well, recently, Parul Mehta was seen working with the famous influencer Sakshi Sindwani. Yes, you read it right.

The influencer was walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, representing the breathtaking collection from Annu's Creation. Parul Mehta used her imaginativeness to create head-turning looks. You bet! The looks are very flattering. With minimal matte makeup and shimmery eyes, she looked an absolute beauty, and the credit for the same goes for this terrific makeup artist.



On working with Sakshi Sindwani, here's what Parul Mehta says: "She is very down to earth and a real person who likes to experiment. I prefer working with people with whom I can share my ideas freely and connect through creativity, and Sakshi is one of them. Her fashion style and journey have inspired me too. It was a wonderful experience, and I'm looking forward to sharing more projects with her."



Parul Mehta started her journey as a Mehendi artist when she was just in 8th grade, and gradually, she learned about makeup and hair styling. She has also worked with other celebrities like Khushi Shah, Saloni Mittal, Sukhmani Gambhir, Neha Jethwani, Gurleen Gambhir Khakhar, Riya Jain, Kinjal Dave, Pankhudi Kunal Pandya, and the list goes on. She is a certified beautician and the founder of Parul's Beauty Care.

