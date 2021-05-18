Meet Parvez Kazi, Salman Khan’s body double in ‘Radhe’ - Check out their viral on-set pics!

New Delhi: Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is turning out to be a blockbuster already. Salman treated his fans with this special Eidi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Recently, a few pictures of Bhaijaan hit the social media, where the actor can be seen with his body double from the sets of ‘Radhe.’

The pictures are shared by Parvez Kazi, who acted Salman’s body double in the film and shares an uncanny resemblance with the actor.

In the pictures, both the actors can be seen twinning with each other and are wearing the same coloured grey T-shirt and a blue chequered shirt.

Parvez, shared the pictures on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “With bhaijan

@BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble.”

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time that Parvez has worked as Sallu's double for a film. Earlier to this, the duo collaborated on projects like ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' to name a few.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster ‘Mulshi Pattern’.