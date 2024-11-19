Meet The Kannada Actor With A Half-shaved Head In ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer, Was Also Seen In ‘Devara: Part 1’

The much-anticipated trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, dropped recently, generating immense excitement. While the return of the iconic trio was celebrated, a mysterious character with a striking half-shaved head look stole the spotlight.

Who is the actor with the half-shaved head in Pushpa 2?

In a brief yet impactful scene set during a temple fair (jatara), the camera captures a man with a half-shaved head, adorned with white paint, a bold bindi, jhumkas, and a slipper necklace. This intriguing character is portrayed by Kannada actor Tarak Ponnappa, who has left audiences in awe with his menacing avatar.

Who Is Tarak Ponnappa?

Tarak Ponnappa is a seasoned Kannada actor known for his versatile roles. Fans might recognize him from Prashanth Neel's blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2,' where he played Daya. He recently appeared in 'Devara: Part 1' as Pasura, the son of Saif Ali Khan’s character Bhaira. His striking transformation in 'Pushpa 2' has sparked memes and conversations on Instagram, with fans marveling at how unrecognizable he looks.

A Journey Through Cinema

Tarak has been a part of several acclaimed Kannada films, including 'Ajaramara,' 'Yuvarathnaa,' 'Kotigobba 3,' and 'Gilky.' In Telugu cinema, he has delivered memorable performances in 'CSI Sanatan' and 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad' before joining 'Devara: Part 1.'

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' continues the story of Pushpa Raj, who rises as a smuggler and faces new challenges, including the threat posed by Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. With the mystery surrounding Tarak Ponnappa’s character, the anticipation for the film has only grown.

Set to release on December 5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and all South Indian languages, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' promises to be a cinematic spectacle.