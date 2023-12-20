Meet THIS Highest-Paid Actor Who Delivered 17 Consecutive HIT Films At The Box Office, Became Member Of Parliament - Guess Who

New Delhi: There is a solid reason why Rajesh Khanna is considered the first Bollywood superstar. One of the most recognized successful performers in Indian film history, Khanna has starred in a record 17 solo achievements in a row from 1969 to 1971. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was the highest-paid actor in Bollywood.

Why not? Afterall, Rajesh Khanna's 17 solo films were all box office successes in a row during the multi-starrer film era of the 1960s and 1970s. With the ever-increasing stardom, fans used to anticipate Rajesh Khanna's movies. Rajesh's acting never failed to captivate audiences, which is why his fame never faded.

Fans still resonate with Rajesh Khanna's performance in 'Aradhana', 'Do Raaste', 'Bandhan', 'Doli', and 'Ittefaq'. In 1970, additional super hits were released at the box office, such as 'Sachaa Jhutha', 'Aan Milo Sajna', 'Safar', and 'The Train'.

'Aakhri Khat' marked Rajesh Khanna's Bollywood debut in 1966. At the 50th anniversary of the Filmfare Awards, he received the 2005 Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. He was elected as an Indian National Congress candidate in the 1992 New Delhi by-election, and from 1992 until 1996, he served as a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia had two daughters. He has a younger daughter, Rinke Khanna and Twinkle Khanna, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar.

On July 18, 2012, Rajesh Khanna passed away following a battle with cancer. The actor, who is still renowned for his breathtaking performances and contributions to Indian cinema, was the country's first superstar.