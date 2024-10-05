New Delhi: Utkarsh Sharma has carved a unique place for himself in Bollywood, having starred in two of the most iconic films of Indian cinema: 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2'.

Utkarsh, who portrayed the role of Jeete, the son of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s characters, has earned accolades not only for his impactful performance but also for being the only young actor to have two all-time blockbusters to his name.

Utkarsh first appeared as a child actor in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which became a massive hit. Made on a budget of just Rs 18 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 133 crore at the box office, setting a new standard for commercial success. His portrayal of Jeete, the innocent yet pivotal character, was widely appreciated.

Two decades later, Utkarsh reprised his role in Gadar 2 (2023), where audiences saw him in a grown-up avatar, continuing the story of the beloved family. The sequel shattered records, grossing Rs 691 crore worldwide and briefly holding the title of the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.

Gadar 2 earned critical and commercial success, cementing Utkarsh’s place in Indian cinema. With two blockbuster films in his portfolio, he is the only young actor to have achieved this rare feat before turning 30.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his next move. Apart from Gadar, we have also seen Utkarsh in Genuis and his next is all set to be announced soon.