New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Jasmine. The elated groom-to-be shared the happy news on social media and saw many followers and well-wishers reacting to the news. He also posted a lovey-dovey picture online.

WHO IS JASMINE?

Reportedly, Sidhartha and Jasmine have been dating for a longtime now. In November last year, he proposed to Jasmine on Halloween. In one of the pictures shared online, he can be seen kneeling down and proposing to his girlfriend, who wore a witch costume. In the second picture, the duo looks happy as Jasmine flaunts her engagement ring.

Not much is known about Jasmine, other than the fact that she bats for human rights and is associated with 'Ceasefire' - Centre for civilian rights'. It is an international initiative to develop civilian-led monitoring of violations of international humanitarian law or human rights. She has shared the links to the page on her IG bio.

Sidhartha Mallya started off as a model-actor. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London and attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

He turned author and wrote two books on mental health - If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey and Sad-Glad. He is an advocate for mental health awareness among young people.