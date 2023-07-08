Chiranjeevi Wraps Up Bholaa Shankar Shoot, Heads To US For Short Vacay With Wife Surekha: Check Photos

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The superstar has had an illustrious career spanning over 40 years. He has been part of some of the biggest projects across various languages and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being a fantastic actor, Chiranjeevi has developed a keen interest in politics as well. Recently, the actor was quite busy with the birth of his grandson last month. In terms of work, Chiranjeevi has been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar. Now, the actor has decided to take a short trip to the US with his wife, Surekha, in order to rejuvenate before starting his new projects.

Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha off to the US for vacay

Megastar Chiranjeevi has had a hectic schedule and has jetted off for a short vacation with his wife, Surekha. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wife inside an airplane. In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen wearing a casual grey shirt, and Surekha is seen in a traditional black saree. He also talked about how the short vacation will help him rejuvenate and come back stronger for his next project with Gold Box Entertainment.



Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @GoldBoxEnt !"

Many of his fans took to the comment section to praise the actor.

Chiranjeevi’s professional commitments

Chiranjeevi has just wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar. The highly anticipated project is directed by Meher Ramesh and stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The movie is expected to release next month. According to reports, the film is a remake of the hit Tamil film, Vedhalam. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role that was essayed by superstar Ajith Kumar in the Tamil version.