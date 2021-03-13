हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle files complaint over British TV host Piers Morgan's criticism on mental health

Piers Morgan, a former tabloid editor and CNN presenter left his high-profile job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week after a backlash against his comments on the interview, in which Meghan revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain. In a Tweet, he called her "Princess Pinocchio".

Meghan Markle files complaint over British TV host Piers Morgan&#039;s criticism on mental health
Reuters photo

LONDON: Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has complained to Britain's media regulator about broadcaster Piers Morgan and his comment that he did not believe a word she had said in her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, a former tabloid editor and CNN presenter, left his high-profile job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week after a backlash against his comments on the interview, in which Meghan revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

In an interview that has shaken Britain's monarchy, Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, said the royal family had also rejected her pleas for mental health support.

The morning after the interview was aired on U.S. television, Morgan said on "Good Morning Britain", among a torrent of other criticisms, that he did not believe a word Meghan had said. In a Tweet, he called her "Princess Pinocchio".

Monday's programme attracted more than 41,000 complaints to Britain's media regulator Ofcom, the second highest in its history, which announced an investigation. Media reports said the couple had also complained to broadcaster ITV.

"We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex," a spokesman for Ofcom said on Friday, in reference to Meghan's official title.

Meghan and Harry have clashed repeatedly with Britain's media, particularly the tabloid newspapers which they have accused of bigotry and invading their privacy.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meghan MarkleOprah WinfreyPrince HarryBritish Royal FamilyDuchess of SussexPiers MorganBuckingham Palace
Next
Story

Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass window as he arrives with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at aunt Karisma Kapoor's residence

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Badi Bahas: Why Muslims are angry on Waseem Rizvi?