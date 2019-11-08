Meghan Markle makes her debut visit to the Field of Remembrance

Washington: Meghan Markle, accompanied by husband Prince Harry, made her first visit at the Field of Remembrance service on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in the annual event that is part of a series of ceremonies leading up to Remembrance Sunday, which will see the entire royal family step out for a poignant ceremony, reported People magazine.

The event is about men and women, as well as members of the public, who plant a cross carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in action.

Meghan donned a blue wrap coat paired with a matching cap.The royal family proudly wears their pins when they honour armed forces who sacrificed their lives. It is worn on the left to symbolize that those who died are close to your heart.

The royal couple were scheduled to be joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but she had to give a miss to the event because of a chest infection. A spokesperson at Camilla's office at Clarence House said, "The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days."