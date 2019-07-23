Meghan McCain wishes sister Bridget on her birthday in a sweet manner

Washington: Meghan McCain wished her younger sister Bridget on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. The 34-year-old television host shared a selfie with her sister Bridget on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy happy Birthday to my sister Bridget- I love you so much. You are all that is kind and beautiful in this world!"

Although Meghan is a public figure, Bridget, who turned 28 this week, likes to keep herself private and made headlines in March for speaking out against Donald Trump.

"Everyone doesn`t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful," Bridget tweeted then."If you can`t do those two things, be mindful. We only bid him goodbye almost 7 months ago."

"Even if you were invited to my dad`s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences," she said in another tweet."Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows."

The author and host supported her sister's choice to speak up.

"My little sister Bridget, for the first time ever, has decided she wanted to speak out -- she`s very, very private," she said on The View and as cited by People, noting that Bridget, the youngest McCain daughter, has stayed out of the spotlight for years."I think it`s very brave of her," Meghan said of her sister`s tweets. "She`s very young and she does not speak publicly. Incredibly proud of my brave sister Bridget ... for speaking out against President Trump," Meghan added later in an Instagram post.

"I love you more than I could ever possibly say. Your strength and grace continues to help carry us all through our grief."